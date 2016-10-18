Be proactive to spread accurate information, community leaders told

Rolland (third right) presents an appointment letter to a longhouse headman at the community hall.

JULAU: Grassroots leaders appointed by the government like longhouse headmen, community leaders and village security and development committee (JKKK) members should not just act as ears and eyes of the government.

They should also act as its mouthpiece on certain issues as specified under their scope of their service, Julau District Officer Mohd Said Atoi said during a Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant and community leader appointment letters presentation ceremony at the community hall here yesterday.

The grassroots leaders could play an effective role in disseminating accurate information on government’s policies and development programmes, he explained, adding that co-operation between the grassroots leaders and his office was also vital to enhance the government’s delivery system.

To maintain this close relationship, Mohd Said advised them to be in touch regularly and called for all JKKKs to submit their meeting minutes to his office.

He also reminded them to attend official functions organised in their areas and to be thankful to the government for giving them the honour to serve the community.

At the function, 10 community leaders whose services had been extended to another four years received their appointment letters. They are Kapitan

Liang Ching Chang (Chinese community leader) and nine longhouse headmen – Barak Ranking, Bani Rimban, Jepun Lamit, Nyanau Kilukut, Mauwa Langgat, Malang Angot, Ringgit Jampong, Jemmy Janin and Saba Sanggai.

Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat, who officiated at the function, urged the grassroots leaders to work closely with him and the government in general to bring development projects to the area.

The MRP grant and Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) allocations were given to the local folk because they had supported the BN in the last election, he said.

Among those present were Sarikei Resident Office representative Henry Gimong, Kanowit District Office state administrative officer Jabang Juntan and SMK Julau principal Christopher Kelebit.