Better enforcement needed to preserve state’s marine life – Adenan

MIRI: Strengthen enforcement and keep illegal trawlers at bay or face losing marine life, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

Authorities concerned should buck up or outsiders would continue to encroach into state waters, he stressed during the launch of the Petronas-Sarawak Forestry Eco Marine Project @ Miri-Sibuti Coral Reefs National Park at a hotel here today (Oct 18).

He said the state is blessed with an abundance of marine resources but if the rampant encroachment by foreigners is left unchecked, marine life in its waters would be seriously depleted.

Adenan applauded the effort of Petronas and Sarawak Forestry, saying the laying of artificial reefs of various types along the coastline was timely and should be intensified.

“If we don’t do it now, the corals will be swept under the sea.

“We want to help our local fisherman too, and apart from providing a good breeding ground for fish, it will also help to keep away fishing trawlers from coming in to steal our fish.

“If we love Sarawak, we all must do our part to preserve our environment,” he added before ending his speech.

Among those present were Petronas chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan, Deputy State Secretary cum chairman for Petronas-Sarawak Forestry Eco Marine Project Datu Jaul Samion, Miri Mayor Adam Yii and Sarawak Forestry chief executive officer Wong Ting Chung.