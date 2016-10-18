Boulevard Hypermarket rewards Indocafe, Yeo’s contest winners

Winners of the Indocafe buy-and-win contest pose with Boulevard Hypermarket staff and an Indocafe representative (right).

MIRI: Boulevard Hypermarket at Boulevard Shopping Mall presented prizes to winners of its Indocafe buy-and-win and Yeo’s canned food fair contests here last Saturday.

Yii Pik Mee emerged as the grand prize winner in the Indocafe buy-and-win contest, taking home a Boulevard gift voucher worth RM500 while Kong Jing Jing won the first prize comprising a gift voucher worth RM300.

Yusop Amin and Hong Lay Kian walked away with the second and third prizes comprising gift vouchers worth RM200 and RM100 respectively.

The four consolation prize winners were Kasuma Sangit, Huong Seik Yew, Rasejina Emang and Chieng Ching Chuong who received a gift voucher worth RM50 each.

Meanwhile, in the Yeo’s canned food fair contest, the first prize went to Kee Ik Loong who received a Boulevard gift voucher worth RM300 while Lim Yee Fong and Kang Mee Lea won the second and third prizes comprising gift vouchers worth RM200 and RM100 respectively.

Meanwhile, Lai Moi Foong, Phung Chiu Lian, Teoh Ai Chuan, Jamaiah Salim, Loh Leh See and Hamdan Abdullah won consolation prize gift vouchers worth RM50 each.