Car sector ‘under control’, no special measures required

KUALA LUMPUR: The current challenging situation in the local car sector is still ‘under control’ and does not necessitate any special measures to boost sales, said the Ministry of International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI).

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, said he met with a car manufacturer earlier yesterday and this particular company’s sale went down by 10 per cent for the first half this year, over the same period last year.

“We hope there will be some growth at the end of the year because the car sector is important for the economy.

“But in a way, the situation is under control and there is no need for special measures to boost car sales,” he told reporters at the inaugural MITI Day 2016, which was attended by over 5,000 visitors.

Total industry volume of new motor vehicles registered in the first half of the year was 14.5 per cent lower at 275,459 units from 322,254 units in the same period last year.

On the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, Mustapa said, Malaysia was committed to conclude it as soon as possible and hoped to achieve progress by year-end.

He said the one-day MITI Day 2016, which would be held annually, aimed to bring MITI and agencies closer to the public to highlight the relevance the ministry’s services.

One of the major attractions was a job fair organised by Malaysian Investment Development Authority. It features 60 companies offering 4,900 job opportunities. — Bernama