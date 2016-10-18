Climbing perch a draw at Sri Aman market

Nona and her smoked tilapia fsh. — Bernama photo

SRI AMAN: The Sri Aman market known for its local farm produce is a usual stopover not only for residents in the area but also for ‘outsiders’.

Among the items that catch the eye is the climbing perch fish, locally known as ikan puyu, which are sold in plastic bottles.

Siti holds up a bottle containing climbing perch. — Bernama photo

Vegetable seller Siti Hosin, 50, from Kampung Hilir here, said she added the fish, acquired from nearby oil palm plantations, as part of her products, one year ago.

“The price of the fish-in-a-bottle is between RM5 and RM20, depending on size,” she said when met.

Siti acknowledged that the creative initiative had been good for her business.

“Customers usually buy the fish for food but some simply want to keep them (in an aquarium),” she said.

Siti also sells smoked fish and river snails or ‘tekoyong’ on the side.

“I sell the tekoyong at RM18 per kilogramme and in conjunction with Pesta Benak, I have already stocked up almost 100kg,” she added.

Meanwhile, another trader, Nona Liew, 35, chooses to deal in smoked tilapia.

“I charge RM50 a kilogramme for smoked tilapia. I obtain my supply of the fish from Batang Ai about 90 kilometres from here,” said the retired soldier’s wife. — Bernama