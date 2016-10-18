Craftswomen weave up good profits at Kanowit Festival

‘Tangu’ (traditional Iban attire for women worn around the shoulders) are among the crowd-pullers at a stall selling traditional costumes.

KANOWIT: Five weavers from longhouses in Nanga Lipus here enjoyed good business at the Kanowit Festival.

The group’s leader, Jenny Joseph, said the women have raked in over RM5,000 in sales within a span of nine days.

She regarded this as a good amount for the group as this was their first time trading at the event.

Sarawak Craft Council sponsored a stall for the group to sell their products, she added.

“Woven ‘ketapu’ (hats) and handbags topped our sales. Demand for the items is so good that we have to race against time to fulfil orders and bookings by customers,” she said when met at the stall last Saturday.

Besides ‘ketapu’ and handbags, they sold baskets, mats, sun-hats and decorative items made from a bamboo species known locally as ‘buluh engkalat’, Jenny said, adding that rotan was difficult to get nowadays due to land-clearing activity which has destroyed the forests.

“Our products are priced between RM5 and RM100 depending on size and weaving pattern.

“We are looking forward to joining the festival again next year if we can get a sponsor for the stall,” she said.

Another trader, Arni Bujang from Sibu, and his business partners were at the Kanowit Festival to introduce their product – a fusion drink brand called ‘Overdose’.

Arni said the drink both locals and visitors liked the drink.

“There are seven flavours, namely vanilla, honeydew and berry, cappuccino, green tea, chocolate, mango and hazelnut.

“Our top selling flavour is chocolate. Each packet, which contains about 200ml, is priced at RM6,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 147 traders and exhibitors took part in the festival which concluded on Sunday.

Activities held consisted of powerboat races and a beauty contest as well as other entertainment and cultural events.