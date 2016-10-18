Education in Malaysia is almost free — Idris Jusoh

KUALA LUMPUR: Higher Education Minister, Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said the cost of education in Malaysia is almost free as the government provides various assistance to students while study fees at public universities are still low compared with those in other countries.

“For example, the cost of each medicine student annually is about RM60,000, but only five per cent is borne by the students,” he said when replying to Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PKR-Permatang Pauh) on whether the government plans to review the study fees by public universities to reduce the burden on the students.

In fact, the students receive various educational assistance including from the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) which finance over 200,000 students and from the Public Service Department (PSD), he told the parliament sitting.

Idris said the difference in study fees imposed by public universities is because they are determined by the respective administrators.

“Public universities awarded autonomous status can determine the study fees. However, I have directed every university not to raise fees for undergraduates. I notice there is no rise in fees,” he added.

Meanwhile, a commotion broke out when Normala Abdul Samad (BN-Pasir Gudang) questioned why Universiti Selangor (Unisel) does not provide free education to its students.

However, Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia urged members of parliament from the government and opposition to keep calm and continued the session. — Bernama