Expose rural students to ICT, advises assemblyman

MIRI: Rural students should be provided ample information and exposure to keep abreast with the rapid development in information communication technology (ICT).

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said such effort was needed in order to prepare them for the development in cyberspace and also ensure that they would be competitive in the job market.

“The world today is incredibly different. One clear aspect is today’s world can be called ‘Cyber World’ – one filled with information and interaction 24 hours, where the spread of information through social media such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp is now a choice over traditional mass media,” he said in closing the ‘Primary Schools Sports Council (MSSR) Sports Meet’ at SK St Pius, Long San recently.

Therefore, Dennis said the teachers as well as parents had no choice but to prepare the children to face the cyberworld.

“We do not want them to get trapped in the cyberworld, which looks fascinating, because without proper care one might get hooked and lost their sense of thinking.

“We have seen many people now spend most of their times with smartphones for all sort of information – I think this is not healthy at all.”

Dennis suggested that teachers should engage with their students on critical thinking processes and perspectives.

“I think teaching methods on the part of teachers must be creative. We can no longer shove textbook information down our students’ throats.

“We must practise a learning culture that appreciates more and more participation of students.”

The assemblyman advised rural students to start having vision of what they wanted to be in the future. He explained that without a set goal, it would be difficult for them to succeed.

At the function, Dennis also announced a Minor Rural Project (MRP) allocation worth RM10,000 for MSSR Ulu Baram Zone.

The ceremony also had the presence of MSSR Ulu Baram Zone chairman Mbuang Mesan, SK St Pius headmaster Jackson Meli, Councillor Dominic Nyurang, local community leaders and headmasters of the 15 participating primary schools across Ulu Baram.