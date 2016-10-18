Fire in Banjarmasin kills an underage

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: The fire in the Teluk Tiram Darat neighborhood, West Banjarmasin, has claimed the lives of an underage. He died roasted in the incident, Antaranews reported.

“From the reports I have received, there are five houses were burned, and there is also (one victim) died in the fire,” said Banjarmasin City Police Chief Police Commissioner (Kombes Pol) Anjar Wicaksana Sik, Monday.

He said the fire at Jalan Palang Merah Ujung RT 46 West Banjarmasin happened on Monday at around 13:00.

Victim who died and baked in the fire known as Alfian (13).

While five homes burned were the couple’s Irnawati and Yusnadi (59), the Alfian’s parents, Hj Irus (50), H Kasmono, Kustira and Nono.

“The victim who died in the fire was directly evacuated to the morgue of Ulin the General Hospital Banjarmasin,” he said.

He said the case of the fire is in the process of investigation by the local police.

Based on the information the accident happened at Yusnadi’s home and was suspected of being the origin of the fire and then the fire spread to the houses around it.

Meanwhile the cause of a fire is unknown and still under investigation, while losses estimated at Rp500 million.

The scene is now mounted with police line in the interests of the investigation and aloow no one has no interest to pass.

“We will deepen the cause of the fire, if there is an element of negligence resulting in the fire and resulting casualty died,” said the former Director of the Special Criminal of South Kalimantan Regional Police.