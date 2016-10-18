Foreign funds dispose RM277.4 million in equities last week

KUCHING: Money flowing into Bursa Malaysia last week reversed its tide as foreign funds cashed out RM227.4 million worth of equities for the week ended October 14.

The research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) in a report yesterday said the outflow of funds by foreign investors was in line with the bearish sentiment clouded regional bourses. The research firm observed that Bursa Malaysia was not spared from the regional outflow last week.

MIDF Research said, “Foreign investors pulled out of Bursa in line with other regional markets as the ringgit weakened further to RM4.19 per US$1.

“Last week, foreign outflow was RM227.4 million as compared with an inflow of RM118.8 million recorded in the prior week ended October 7. Foreign investors were net sellers last Monday, selling RM25.2 million worth of equities, Wednesday (RM108 million), Thursday (RM46 million) and Friday (RM100.2 million).

“They were net buyers only on Tuesday (Oct 11) buying RM12.4 million worth of shares,” the research firm said.

Additionally, MIDF Research said the cumulative net foreign inflow from January to October 14 contracted to RM2.195 billion as compared with RM2.422 billion recorded in the prior week.

In retrospect, the research firm said foreign investors had offloaded RM19.5 billion worth of equities in 2015 and RM6.9 billion worth of shares in 2014.

On the flip side, MIDF Research observed that local institutional funds turned net buyers last week, loading up RM309.5 million worth of shares. The scenario occurred after local funds sold off RM30.9 million worth of equities in the preceding week ended October 7.

“Local funds were buyers on Monday (Oct 10), buying RM44.7 million worth of shares, Wednesday (Oct 12); RM136 million, Thursday (Oct 13); RM51.6 million and Friday (Oct 14); RM109.7 million. On the other hand, they sold stocks on Tuesday (Oct 11) amounted to RM32.5 million,” MIDF Research said.

Apart from that, retail investors continued to sell stocks for the third successive week last week offloading RM82.1 million worth of shares. In the week earlier ended October 7, they sold RM87.9 million worth of equities.

MIDF Research observed that they were net sellers every single trading day last week.

“They divested stocks worth RM19.5 million on Monday, RM19.5 million on Tuesday, RM28 million on Wednesday, RM5.6 million on Thursday and RM9.5 million on Friday,” MIDF Research pointed out.

On another note, foreign investors’ participation rate fell drastically to RM783.2 million last week from RM1.043 billion recorded in the prior week ended October 7.

MIDF Research observed that the participation rate for all three categories of investors namely foreign investor, local institutional funds and retail investors declined last week due to the change of macro outlook that was largely influenced by the US Federal Reserve’s higher chances of monetary tightening in December.

Thus, the research firm believed the factor has led to money flowing out of emerging market.

As for this week, MIDF Research noted that investors will be focusing on one significant event which is the tabulation of Budget 2017 on Friday.

Other than that, the research firm sees no immediate catalysts to spur the movement of the shares market.