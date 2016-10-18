Foreign triathletes dominate state championship

Azman (standing seventh right), Francis (standing sixth left), organisers pose with Sarawak Sprint Triathlon 2016 winners.

MIRI: Miri looks likely to continue hosting the Sarawak Sprint Triathlon Championship after 18 years.

“Being a resort city, Miri is indeed located strategically and it is indeed an ideal venue for the organising for such event,” Sarawak International Triathlon Association (SITA) president Datuk Dr. Azman Samaonhe told the media after presenting prizes for this year’s event at Brighton beach here on Sunday.

Although the number of participants dipped this year, he attributed this to other similar events being held in Kuching and Peninsular Malaysia at the same time.

“For the next championship, we will look for suitable dates in order to ensure it will not clash with the date of other events and the participants could also plan their schedule properly.”

The organising committee was also forced to cancel the 750m swimming discipline in the open sea after getting safety advice from the local authority.

But the 20km road cycling and 5km road running was carried out for the event which attracted foreign participants from countries such as Canada, Australia, United Kingdom.

Azman added that the organising committee hope to improve various aspects of the event such as the facilities and distance to match up against Olympic standards.

Meanwhile, Rachel Scott from Britain won the women’s open category followed by two Malaysian triathletes Wong Qi Ying and Michelle Hung Chieng.

French triathlete Celine Petrissans was the women’s veteran winner with Malaysia’s Hii Yieng Nyuk runner-up.

For the men’s veteran category, Fabrice Pettissan also from France won ahead of Malaysia’s Ezamshah Abdul Rahman and Anslem Tan.

Britain’s Peter Watson won the men’s open title while Darron Chin from Malaysia and another British James John Scott were second and third.

Also present at the closing ceremony was SITA deputy president Francis Nyurang.