‘Halt teenage pregnancies via sex education’

About 500 people attend the sexual awareness and education seminar’s closing ceremony at SMK Kapit.

KAPIT: The problem of teenage pregnancy cannot be resolved unless all stakeholders, especially teachers and parents, teach children about the dos and don’ts of sex.

Kapit Resident Joseph Belayong said discussing sex with their young remained a taboo and an embarrassment for many parents, and this had contributed to the problem.

“We need to realise that talking openly about sex is not the same as encouraging promiscuity. It’s about making teenagers aware of what’s happening with their bodies, what are the respectful ways of treating their bodies and the bodies of others, and how to act responsibly during sexual encounters,” he said when closing a sexual awareness and education seminar at SMK Kapit yesterday.

“There is no evidence to suggest that comprehensive sex education increases sexual activity.”

Joseph cautioned that children who were curious about sex would want to try it out without knowing its consequences.

Students, he opined, should concentrate on their studies instead of daydreaming about falling in love or starting intimate relationships.

Joseph told the 500-strong people present that Kapit held the dreaded record of having the highest number of teenage pregnancies in the state since 2011.

Cases averaged 350 cases during this period, but reported cases nowadays had gone down to between 250 and 300.

“Hopefully, the statistics will continue to drop, by at least 10 per cent annually,” said Joseph.

The youngest recorded teenage pregnancy was that of a Penan girl from Belaga. She became pregnant at the age of 11 years 11 months.

“Sex below 16 years old is prohibited. The perpetrator can be charged with statutory rape, and the penalty is 20 years imprisonment and whipping.”

The legal age to marry is 21 years old, but those aged between 16 and below 21 must have parental consent. Those below 16 years old need the court’s consent.

A year ago, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said an average of 18,000 teenage girls in Malaysia got pregnant each year, 25 per cent of them out of wedlock.

The Global School Based Student Health Survey the ministry conducted in 2012 involving teenagers between the age of 13 and 17 revealed that 50. 4 per cent of them admitted to having sex for the first time before reaching the age of 14.

It had also been reported that Sarawak and Sabah had the highest rates of teenage pregnancies.

Present at the function yesterday were SMK Kapit headmaster Azlinda Mohd Nur, Social Development Council executive secretary Dr Zufar Yadi, Parent-Teacher Association chairman Ambrose Abong, Pemanca Yong Thu Fook, Penghulu Uga Isop, Penghulu Wong Kie Ing, Penghulu Sia Shui Poh and Penghulu Enggin Nyipa.