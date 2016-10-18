Hockey trial for state U-14 squad

KUCHING: Players wishing to don the state colours at the 1Mas-Milo U14 National Hockey Championship are invited to attend a selection trial by the Sarawak Hockey Association (Has) on Oct 23.

The selection will be conducted by coaches Murthy and Siva from 8am to 12 noon at the Sarawak Hockey Stadium along Jalan Padungan here.

Has secretary Kangot Awan said Sarawak will send a boy’s team and a girl’s team to the national tournament to be

held in Kuala Lumpur from Nov 19-27.

“This will not only be a good chance for our players to gain more exposure but also to learn more about hockey from their counterparts in West Malaysia,” he said.

He reminded interested players to turn up in sports attire, bring along their own hockey sticks and they have to bear their own expenses.

Further details can be obtained by calling Murthy (016-3693029) or Siva (016-9123698).