IGP: Philippine authorities have not confirmed bomb expert’s nationality

KUALA LUMPUR: The Philippine authorities have not yet confirmed the nationality of a man, believed to be Malaysian, who was arrested before he could launch a bomb attack on the neighbouring country.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar, when contacted, said Malaysia was still waiting for information on the man known as Mohamad Amin.

On Oct 8, Philippine police foiled an attempted bomb attack in Manila, the Philippine capital, in a special operation in Quezon City, Metro Manila, by arresting Mohamad Amin at 4am.

Mohamad Amin, a bomb-making expert, is among the militants wanted by the Philippine government which has offered 600,000 pesos (over RM51,600) to those who could assist in nabbing him.

Also arrested in the operation were the owner of the house where Mohamad Amin stayed, Bilal Taalam, and Adnan Malangkis while eight other tenants were also detained for investigation. — Bernama