Kapit bids farewell to outgoing SAOs

Elvis presents a memento to Venessa as Joseph looks on.

KAPIT: A memorable farewell party for outgoing state administrative officers (SAOs) Venessa Joseph and Karon Mapus was thrown by their colleagues from the district office here recently.

The event, organised by Kapit Resident and District Office Club (Rando), also celebrated the conclusion of the practical training by undergraduates from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

Venessa has been with Kapit District Office since 2012 and will be transferred to Kapit Resident’s Office soon, while Karon served the office for four years before recently becoming the personal assistant to the Assistant Minister for Public Health Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

The Unimas students attached with the district office here for their practical training were Sebastian Siba Blaja, Erinni Christopher Cheri, Saidah Mohd Junaidi, Nur Refeena Harun and Wendy Rih.

All of them received tokens of remembrance from Kapit District Officer Elvis Didit.

In his brief remarks, Kapit Resident Joseph Belayong welcomed Venessa to his office and conveyed his best wishes to Karon.

“I believe Karon would apply what he has gained from his years at the district office to his current capacity as personal assistant to the Assistant Minister for Public Health.

“In stating this, I would like to remind the staff at both the district and resident’s offices that nobody can work alone. When we work together, we can do and solve many things. I’m here as your advisor and manager, in my capacity as Kapit Resident,” said Joseph.

The special dinner was attended by over 100 guests including administrative officers Anyie Awing and Robert Anyaw, Kapit District Office chief clerk James Sandak, Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development’s special affairs officers Ambrose Abong and Watson Awan, as well as local community leaders Councillor Liew Hui Hua,

Pemanca Yong Thu Fook, Penghulu Uga Isop, Penghulu Undie Bajal, Penghulu Enggin Nyipa,

Penghulu Nylong Daga, Penghulu Sia Shui Poh, Penghulu Wong Kie Ing and Tuai Rumah Osman Minggang.