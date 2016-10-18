Malaysia monitors closely major offensive on Daesh in Mosul

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is following closely the major offensive on Daesh stronghold in Mosul, Iraq, which began yesterday.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said there was a possibility of the militants returning to their home country or seeking protection in certain countries.

“We have directed the Armed Forces to monitor the development there because of our concern that if the offensive is successful, it means many who are involved (Daesh) in Syria and Iraq may have already made plans to return to their home country or run to a specific area.

“Their numbers are not small, they may have fled and we must take proactive action,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here, yesterday.

Media reported that Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced a major offensive by US-led coalition forces beginning yesterday to recapture Mosul.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said the ministry would ensure information sharing could be strengthened between the United States, France and Turkey about the threat of Daesh.

He said the matter had been discussed at the United States-Asean Defence Ministers’ Informal Meeting in Hawaii recently. — Bernama