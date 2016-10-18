Malaysian, Thai police cooperate to prevent criminals using Thailand as hide-out

BANGKOK: The Malaysian and Thai police will continue to work closely together to ensure that Thailand is not used as a hiding place for Malaysian criminals, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

He said the issue of Malaysian criminals hiding out in Thailand and vice-versa was a constant topic of discussion between the authorities in both countries.

“There are criminals from Malaysia who escape and hide in Thailand with the assistance of their friends who smuggle them in.

“It is a constant topic of discussion by the Malaysian and Thai police, and we are getting good cooperation (from the Thai Police),” he told Bernama in an interview here recently.

Noor Rashid was in Bangkok with other senior police officials from Asean nations to attend the anniversary celebrations of the Thai Royal Police Day. During his working visit to Thailand in early August, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also raised the issue in his discussions with the country’s top leadership. — Bernama