Man gets eight years’ jail, three strokes for robbery

Chang (handcuffed) being led by a policeman from the court house after the sentencing.

KUCHING: A 34-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in prison and to be given three strokes of the rotan by the Sessions Court here yesterday for committing robbery.

The accused Chang Wee Chee was sentenced by Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman who found him guilty after a full trial and ruled that his defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt on the prosecution’s case.

He was convicted under Section 392 of the Penal Code. Chang was found guilty of committing robbery on a woman on Nov 4 last year at Mile 4, Penrissen Road.

He had robbed the victim of her handbag containing personal documents, credit cards, a smart phone and RM60 cash.

It is learned that he has a previous conviction for a similar offence.

DPP Poh Yih Tinn prosecuted while the accused was not represented by any lawyer.