More funds in the pipeline for Meluan folk — Rep

JULAU: The local folk here can expect a bigger Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant and Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) allocation from the Barisan Nasional (BN) government in the coming years.

Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat said this when he presented a RM890,000 MRP grant to 74 village security and development committees (JKKK) and parents-teachers associations (PTA) in his constituency at the community hall here yesterday.

This year, a sum of RM1 million in MRP grant and RM3 million for RTP projects had been allocated for Meluan and the amount was expected to increase to RM5 million for RTP projects and more than RM1 million for the MRP grant, he disclosed.

“In as far as making promises on the implementation of development projects and provision of services and assistance are concerned, only the BN government has a proven track record in honouring and delivering them accordingly,” Rolland stressed.

Admitting that some JKKK were not included in the MRP grant this year, Rolland assured them that they would be listed in the next round early next year.

He advised all the JKK and associations to furnish updated bank accounts through the District Office when they submit applications for MRP grants or RTP projects.

Among those present were Julau District Officer Mohd Said Atoi, State administrative officer (SAO) Henry Gimong representing the Sarikei Resident, Kanowit District Office SAO Jabang Juntan and SMK Julau principal Christopher Kelebit.