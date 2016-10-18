Nando’s confident of 2nd outlet’s performance

Audits and food tasting occur frequently at both Nando’s outlets here in Sarawak to ensure that both their food and service standards will be sustained and to avoid deterioration.

KUCHING: Nando’s Chickenland Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Nando’s) has expressed their confidence in the performance of their second outlet at tHe Spring Shopping Mall thanks to their experience from its Vivacity outlet launched in 2015.

In an interview with The Borneo Post, Nando’s marketing director for Malaysia and Singapore Chai Hui Fung explained that one of the key barriers they face initially during the opening of its first outlet at Vivacity shopping mall was a lack of human capital.

“The biggest barrier we experienced was a lack of human resources. It was hard finding the right people and training them as we had to send off employees to Peninsular Malaysia to receive training,” she told The Borneo Post during a meet-and-greet session yesterday.

“As much as we were willing to do so, not everyone had the ability to be able to relocate for such a long period.

“As such, finding human resources and training them was one of the largest barriers we faced.”

Thankfully, Chai explained that their Spring outlet would not be subjected to the same issues as many of the experienced staff such as operations business manager John Heng was transferred from their Vivacity location.

Additionally, she noted that with two outlets, the strain of availability on human resources would be less apparent as staff swapping could now occur between the two outlets.

“The first outlet was a learning experience for us. We have gone through the process and we’ve learnt how to deal with the issues that arise,” she explained.

While this was the case, she went on to note that Nando’s would not be complacent with this as sustaining standards was something very crucial to the group.

As such, Chai stated that audits and food tasting occurs frequently at both outlets in order to ensure that their both food and service standards would be sustained and avoid deterioration.

Besides this, the marketing director also stated that another main focus of Nando’s strategy was to build relationships with the wider community.

“As a restaurant in Kuching, it is part of the wider community and as such Nando’s is involved in being seen as part of Kuching’s community.

“Looking at the long term (outlook), our strategy is to build a restaurant that Kuchingites will like. We want to be a destination in Kuching for people to come to during special occasions.

“We also hope to be part of local community events and so being seen as a brand for the local community.”

Nando’s also seems to be looking towards product innovation to cater towards local customer tastes as a Nando’s PR representative highlighted that while Nando’s being an international restaurant chain has less leeway for product changes, it does try to tailor to the general Malaysian taste.

“Do expect a new peri-peri flavour next year which will be catered more towards Malaysian tastebuds!” she enthused.