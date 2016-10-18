Nando’s mulls Miri, Bintulu expansion over the next few years

KUCHING: Nando’s Chickenland Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Nando’s) is possibly looking to expand further in Sarawak over the next couple of years.

This comes hot on the heels of its second Kuching outlet launched at The Spring Shopping Mall.

Marketing director for Malaysia and Singapore, Chai Hui Fung, told The Borneo Post that the group is looking in other cities such as Miri and Bintulu.

“We’re probably thinking over the next two to three years,” she said during a media meet-and-greet yesterday.

“We’re looking at two or three more outlets, possibly at Miri or Bintulu. Its not confirmed yet, but its part of the plan. We need to build our foundation first.”

Chai expressed her opinion that Kuching customers are more brand-conscious.

“We have better brand recignition (here) in this location.

“In Kuching, we leverage on Kuchingites who are well-travelled and know of our brand from other parts of the world,” she added, noting that Nando’s is a global F&B player.

She went on to note that Nando’s target market encompass young professionals aged 25 to 35 years old, and those “young at heart,” she added.

“We target those who are young at heart and adventurous, because the core concept of our food is spices,” she explained. “In a way, we portray our food as being adventurous.”

Chai added Nando’s position themselves in the mid- to upper-level of dining, taking its spot within the casual dining niche.

Some of the barriers to entry when starting its business here, Chai said, are the resources.

“Finding the right people and training them is perhaps one of the barriers.

“The other barrier would be our supply chain – it’s not easy to find the right supplier that meets the quality we want that is the same as everywhere else in the world and to supply us on a daily basis.

“The process is very long. We have our stock operator fly in and audit the supplier on various aspects.”

With two outlets now in Kuching, the marketing director said economies of scale is a little bit better, adding that staff at its Spring outlet has been trained at Vivacity prior to this.