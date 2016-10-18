‘One-year suspension for bullies too long’

KUALA LUMPUR: Social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye suggested the suspension period proposed on primary and secondary school students who are involved in bullying cases to be shortened to about three months.

He said the proposed one-year suspension was too long and could lead to other problems.

“During that (one-year suspension) period, what will happen to the students, who will be responsible for them?

“I think this will create problems for parents, as well as to other quarters, including the authorities,” he told Bernama.

Lee was commenting on a suggestion by Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid on Sunday to enforce suspension on students involved in bullying cases. According to Lee, the issue of bullying involving students is not new and he expressed doubts that the proposed suspension from school for students involved would be an effective solution.

“If we want to tackle or address the issue, suspension from school is not a solution. I think it is more important that we enhance the level of discipline in schools,” he added.

He said there was a need to identify students with tendency to be bullies and then sent them for special counselling.

The authorities, he said, should also study the cause of bullying cases in schools.

“If we want to treat the disease (bully), we have to know the symptoms or cause,” he added. — Bernama