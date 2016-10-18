Sarawak 

Ops Noda nets man, 11 Vietnamese women

Five of the 11 Vietnamese women rounded up.

KUCHING: Police collared a 35-year-old man and 11 Vietnamese women at a reflexology centre along Jalan Tun Jugah here on Sunday.

Kuching District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai said a team led by ASP Ooi Jin Bing raided the outlet at 5.45pm under ‘Ops Noda’.

They seized business licences and the customer log book, added Ahmad in a press statement yesterday.

The prime suspect, he said, was a Chinese residing in Stampin Resettlement Scheme at Jalan Stutong here.

The case is being investigated under Section 372B of the Penal Code, Section 55B of the Immigration Act and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

