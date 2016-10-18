Perbinda officers patrol public parks to curb vandalism

A lorry driver caught red-handed while attempting to dispose of garden waste in a public place.

BINTULU: The Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) has deployed enforcement officers from its Municipal Services Unit (Perbinda) to patrol public parks at night to curb vandalism and literring activities.

BDA general manager Rodziah Morshidi said this was one of its latest initiatives towards creating greater awareness among the public on their roles to keep the environment clean.

“We will continue our patrol and surveillance tasks at night as part of our efforts to curb vandalism and littering activities at Bintulu Promenade and Tanjung Batu Beach,” she said.

She explained that the enforcement officers would give warning and advice to the public on the importance of cleanliness and not to destroy public properties.

Rodziah said so far, her enforcement team had received positive cooperation from members of the public.

In an unrelated case, a three-tonne lorry was seized by the BDA enforcement officers on Oct 15 after it was used in the commission of an offence under the Local Authorities (Cleanliness) By Laws, 1999.

The lorry driver was spotted throwing garden refuse at Telekom junction, Jalan Taman Negara Similajau at about 5pm.

The vehicle is being detained at the storage bay of Perbinda pending disposal of the

case.

Rodziah urged the public to work closely with BDA and become the eyes and ears of the local authority on the ground.