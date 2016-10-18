Pontianak-Kuching scout movement awards 51 pioneer members

A section of the recipients posing for a memorable album photo with Sudaryo.

KUCHING: Deputy chairman of Pontianak Scouts division, Dr Hendry Jurnawan, led a group of 51 recipients of 10 years of Scout Movement during a presentation of medals at Batu Lintang Teachers Training Institute here recently.

Hendry, 62, is a lecturer in the Economic Faculty of Panca Bhakti University Pontianak, Kalimantan Barat in Indonesia. Apart from that, he is advisor to the foundation STMIK ISTB involved in science and technology innovation and business.

Hendry said he was given the honour to receive the medal, perhaps due to the strong collaboration of the scout movement in Pontianak which he oversees and the Kuching scout movement.

“The collaboration (Pontianak-Kuching scout movement) started in 1992. I feel very honoured to be receiving the medal here in Sarawak,” he said.

Another notable recipient of the medal yesterday was 80-year-old Abang Balia Abang Suhai. Balia from Kampung Ajibah Abol here was former scouts quartermaster in Kuching and former group scouts master in Sibu.

He joined the movement at age 10 when he was student of Madrasah Melayu Secondary school in Jalan P Ramlee. He was former civil servant having served in the then Civil Defence Department (JPAM), Rascom (Rajang Security Command) Sibu and State Forestry Department. Balia said he was Rela Unit director when serving in JPAM.

Balia said he is now blessed with nine children, 20 grand-children and one great grand-children.

Hendry and Balia received their medals from State Scouts chief commissioner Sudaryo Osman.

In his speech, Sudaryo said the scout movement’s membership in Sarawak has reached the 68,000-mark. It also has 12,000 leaders and 378 commissioners.

He said members comprised of those from various races, culture and religion while the leaders are made up of those working in the public and private sector.

He said he hoped scouts all over Sarawak would become first class citizens with the attitude of being ready to serve the society any time and at any place towards nation building. His hope for the leaders is that they will continue to be dedicated to scouting and discharge their duties responsibly as true leaders for the sake of the scout movement’s posterity.

For the record, the scout movement in Sarawak was started by Reverend Thomas Cecil Alexander, son of a doctor in Watton, England. Educated with a Master of Arts, he was ordained a priest in 1909 in Norwich and served as a curate in Metwold from 1912.

Whilst in Metwold, he founded a scout troop. In 1912 he came to Kuching to be the secretary or chaplain to the then bishop. It was at the Anglican Mission at St Thomas Kuching in 1913 that he introduced scouting to the local boys starting with 10 of them. He was the scoutmasters’ group secretary back then.

Alexander’s service in Sarawak was brief. In about late 1913, he moved to Sabah as a priest in charge of Sandakan. Whilst in Sandakan he started his first Scout troop. For his service to scouting Alexander was awarded the Medal of Merit by the British Boy Scouts Association.

He retired from his priestly vocation in 1955 and he resided at Everly Hotel in Prince of Wales Road, Cromer in England, till he died at age 84. He was a bachelor. According to a local newspaper in England, the article report of his passing was entitled ‘Borneo Scout Movement‘s Founder Dies’.