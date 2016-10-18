Saberkas Nangka organises darts tourney

A friendly darts competition at No. 4, Sungai Bakong Road in Kampung Hilir last week.

SIBU: Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Nangka branch will organise a darts competition for members at No.4, Sungai Bakong Road in Kampung Hilir here from Oct 21-22.

Organising chairman Mohamad Safree Mohamad said the tournament will feature doubles and mixed doubles.

“Thus far, we have received 18 teams, including four for mixed doubles. We expect more to register in the coming days,” he told The Borneo Post on Saturday.

Mohamad Safree, who is also Saberkas Nangka secretary, said the event provides a platform to unearth champions to represent Saberkas in higher level competitions in future.

Registration fee is RM20 and the closing date for entries will be Oct 20 at 8.30pm.

Winners will take home cash prizes and trophies.

For further information, call Mohamad Safree (013 803 7300) or Mohamad Sadat (014 889 1524).