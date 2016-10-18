‘Sarawak records economic growth of 4 to 5 pct annually’

KUCHING: The state’s economy has been able to grow at four per cent to five per cent annually over the last few years despite the slowdown in global economy.

In stating this, Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said Sarawak’s economy was the third largest among the states in Malaysia.

“In 2015, our real gross domestic product (GDP) was about RM106 billion (USD$25 billion) and our GDP per capita was RM44,424 (USD$11,000),” he said during a Sarawak Investment meeting with Japanese investors Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd; Chiyoda Corporation; and FS Corporation in Tokyo, Japan yesterday.

He also pointed out that trade with Japan had long been established with the state and continued till this day, with Japan being an important trading partner of Malaysia and Sarawak.

“In 2015, Malaysia’s trade with Japan reached RM127.4 billion (exports – RM73.81 billion or 9.5 per cent of total exports; imports – RM53.59 billion of 7.8 per cent of total imports).

“For Sarawak, total trade with Japan in 2015 reached RM35.70 billion, of which RM33.8 billion was in exports (mainly mineral fuels, lubricants, and manufactured goods) and RM1.9 billion in imports (mainly machinery and transport equipment and chemicals).”

He added that in terms of investment, Sarawak has been a choice destination for many Japanese companies such as Mitsubishi, Nippon Oil, Taiyo Yuden, Tokuyama and so on.

“From 2009, more than RM15.8 billion worth of investments came from Japan, mainly in oil and gas, electronics, polycrystalline silicon and timber-based industries.”

Awang Tengah, who is also Second Resource Planning and Environment Minister, said Sarawak was the top two investment destinations in the country over the last two years.

“We are fortunate to have political stability and efficient government which give investors confidence in our top leadership as well as our ability to provide the necessary infrastructure and support services.

“Our business-friendly government has made many favourable policy decisions that have kept the cost of doing business low in Sarawak,” he remarked.

He also said foreign investors would be able to enjoy tax incentives such as Pioneer Status or Investment Tax Allowance and Reinvestment Allowance which were offered by the federal government.

“These federal incentives are supplemented by the state government which provides land, water and electricity at competitive rates.”

Awang Tengah is leading a 42-member Sarawak delegation comprising senior government officials from his ministries, Sarawak Forest Department, Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC), Sarawak Forestry Corporation, Harwood Timber and representatives of Sarawak Timber Association (STA) on a six-day official visit to Japan to attend the Sarawak Timber Legality Verification System Seminar.

The two-leg seminar, which will be held in Tokyo and Osaka, was organised by the state government in collaboration with STA.

Those present at the meeting included Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur Development Datuk Naroden Majais, Assistant Minister of Industrial Development (Investment and Promotion) Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Assistant Minister of Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh, Assistant Minister of Agriculture Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment permanent secretary Datu Liaw Soon Eng, Ministry of Resource Planning and Environment permanent secretary Datu Sudarsono Osman, and STIDC general manager Datu Sarudu Hoklai.