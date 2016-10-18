SK Sg Sebintek perseveres despite inadequate facilities

Preschoolers compete with each other in one of the events.

SIBU: The determined look on the faces SK Sungai Sebintek pupils competing in their annual sports day sums up the physical condition of the school – limited space for outdoor activities and being built on a hilly terrain.

Headmaster George Unggat said these challenges hampered the physical development of the school, which also faced frequent water supply disruptions.

“We still need a multipurpose hall to conduct our weekly assembly but certain parts at the school are not suitable for construction of buildings. The school also lacks of other facilities including water supply, where we frequently face disruptions,” he said in his welcoming speech last Thursday. Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang was the guest of honour at the sports day.

George said the sports day was held to raise funds for the school as the government allocation it received was insufficient since the school’s status was deemed as one with a low pupil population.

Currently, the school has 61 pupils including preschoolers, 14 teachers and three non-teaching staff members.

Gira in his speech announced a RM50,000 grant to build the school hall and hoped that the government could allocate more funds to build the facilities needed by the school.

Meanwhile, the preschoolers and pupils taking part in the sports days were divided into ‘colourful’ teams namely ‘Rumah Hijau’, ‘Rumah Oren’ and ‘Rumah Kuning’. Despite the physical challenges faced by the school, the children completed their races, cheered on by their parents and team-mates. Other activities held include a lucky draw and sale of food items by school’s parents-teachers association (PTA) members.