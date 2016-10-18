Sketches, workshop at Galleria add to art scene in Kuching

Azy (right) talking to a group of students during the interactive art workshop about her artwork, prefers ink sketching for her artwork.

KUCHING: From the steady increase of murals going up and art exhibitions held around the city, it is safe to say that the art scene in Kuching is flourishing.

With the aim of introducing the works of local artists and promoting tourism spots in Sarawak, the Sarawak Tourist Destination Sketching Day event was held at the Galleria recently.

From the sketches at the long stretch of Wayang Street to the murals at the old buildings down at Carpenter Street, the event featured 15 artworks by five local artists for visitors to admire.

Organised by Galleria with the support by the Malaysian Community Art Tourism (1MCAT) and the National Visual Arts Gallery, the event which was held to promote the artwork by local artists in Sarawak provided visitors with an insight on the work of some budding local artists in Kuching.

During the event, an interactive art workshop was also conducted to show how artists do their work and talk to them to find out more about their artwork.

“The intention is to see and learn from as many artists as possible,” said Galleria director Irene Lim.

The first interactive art workshop to be organised by Galleria, students from the Malaysia School of Art (Sekolah Seni Malaysia) from Sarawak were also invited for the event, providing an opportunity for them to learn more from local artists.

Irene said the event was also to educate the younger generations on art to spark their interest in the arts scene as she feels they are still lacking in that area.

Among the artists present for the interactive art workshop were Bidayuh artist Melton Kais with his sketches of Tondong and Unimas lecturer Sylvester Jussem with sketches of Loagan Bunut.

The workshop also featured budding young talents such as Mohd Ali, a teacher from SMK Bau with his sketches of Siniawan, as well as sketches of the old Kuching town by architect Gabrielle Lim and Azy Yanti.

Also present at the interactive event were local craft maker Catherine Kechendai for a beading demo and sape player Inochi Austin.

According to Irene, all the sketches by the artists will be exhibited at the National Visual Art Gallery, Kuala Lumpur sometime in November.

The first interactive workshop to be organised by Galleria, Irene hopes to organise more interactive events to promote local talent and infuse the younger generations with an arts culture.