Sprint champ Watson Nyambek honored with house from Naim, SPNB

Cecilia Seman, reporters@theborneopost.com
(From left) Abdul Hamid, Adenan and Dr Abdul Latif present the mock key to Watson in the presence of his wife, Fellizia Michael (right) and SPNB’s Group chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Azizi Ali.

MIRI: Former sprint king Watson Nyambek has been honored with a house for his contribution to the nation in sports.

Naim Group of companies and Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) have jointly contributed the fully furnished single storey corner house to Watson in light of his achievements.

Watson set a long-standing 100m sprint record of 10.30 seconds on July 15, 1998, which remained unbroken for 18 years before Khairul Hafiz Jantan beat the record during the Sukma Games this year.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, Naim’s Chairman, Datuk Amar Abdul Hamid Sepawi and SPNB’s Chairman, Datuk Dr. Abdul Latif Ahmad jointly handed over the mock key to Watson in Miri today (Oct 18).

