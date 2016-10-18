Strong winds cause havoc for three consecutive evenings

The front part of this car travelling along Pedada Road was badly damaged by the falling branches of a big tree.

SIBU: Strong winds swept through Sibu for three consecutive evenings, downing trees, sweeping off roofs and causing heavy losses to the townsfolk.

Residents were puzzled by the chain of incidents that occurred almost at the same time for three days, starting at 4.30pm and ending nearly an hour later.

The incident yesterday ended with rain which lasted for three hours and was also the worst, with trees uprooted and branches falling on cars.

The worst damage occurred in Sungai Antu when a half-century-old tree in the compound of the Territorial Army Camp was uprooted and fell on the fence, damaging four cars parked within the compound of the nearby See Hua printing plant. A worker of the printing plant said the tree trunk fell across his car, damaging it badly. He said the incident also partially ripped off the roof of a car.

Elsewhere at Pedada Road, a tree was uprooted and a branch of a big tree which snapped landed across the road and caused a massive traffic jam during the rush hour traffic when office workers were heading home.

Drivers had to take alternative routes in order to reach home.A car owner said he was driving along the road when a tree trunk hit the front of his car. Though fortunate that it did not land on the driver’s side, he said the incident caused him heavy losses.

“I was about to trade in my car for a new one. With the damage, the plan is gone. Now, I worry about repairing this car instead of the trade-in.”

At Ipoh Road on Sunday evening, a tree was also downed by the wind.

Fortunately, no one was injured and no property was damaged.

A resident said the tree had been there for more than two decades ever since he and his family moved in.

Townsfolk are now keeping their fingers crossed that the strong wind would not occur for the fourth day today.

A call to the fire station yesterday evening confirmed firemen had been busy the whole day putting out bush fires and clearing fallen trees.

At press time, they could not confirm yet how many trees were downed.