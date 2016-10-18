Student first prize winner of New Jimmy Contest at EMart Riam

Ting (fifth from right) with Lim (sixth from left), and others giving the thumbs-up to the first season draw for New Jimmy Contest at EMart Riam on Sunday.

MIRI: A 20 year old student from Kuching won the first prize of a 155cc Yamaha Nmax motorcycle at the first season draw for New Jimmy Contest held at EMart Riam on Sunday.

The lucky winner for the contest organised by Liansin Trading Sdn Bhd is Kenny Chua Yee Qin from Hong Kong Park, Kuching.

Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, the guest-of- honour for the event, picked out the contest winner during the draw for the first prize of the season.

Senior marketing manager of Liansin Trading Sdn Bhd, Lim Boo Khiong when met after the event said the contest began on July 1st this year and will end on March 31st next year.

Lim explained that the draw has been divided into three sessions of Season 1, Season 2 and the third season where the date for the draw has been scheduled sometime next year.

“This New Jimmy Contest is offering attractive prizes worth a total of RM300,000. The grand prize for the contest is a Mitsubishi SUV Outlander.”

At the function, the company also took the opportunity to introduce their latest product of healthy rice –Haryana.

Ting commended the company for promoting such healthy rice to the consumers.

“The people nowadays are more health conscious and it is pleasing to know that this Haryana rice is low in fat and sugar.”

Also present were director of Tong Seng Huat Rice Trading Sdn Bhd Tan Ghee Huat, chief operating officer (COO) Tan Bong Bu, Liansin Trading Sdn Bhd branch manager Ting Ken Siang and senior finance manager Goh Kim Hui.