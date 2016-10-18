Teenage girl among 27 nabbed for illegal gambling

Enforcement officers in the midst of confiscating the machine.

KUCHING: A 14-year-old dropout was among 27 persons picked up by city police in 22 raids against illegal gambling last week.

The teenage girl was arrested in Miri where a total of three raids were carried out from Oct 10 to 16, said state CID chief SAC Datuk Dev Kumar.

“The 22 raids resulted in the arrest of 27 individuals engaged in promoting public lottery without licence, online gambling and operating gambling machines.

“Cash amounting to RM6,579 were seized during the raids,” he said in a press statement here yesterday.

Dev Kumar said 15 of the raids were related to illegal character lottery, and seven were for online gambling and gambling machines.

The arrested persons were aged between 14 and 68, while 18 of them were male and the rest were female, he added.

He pointed out that the 15 raids on illegal character lottery led to the arrest of 18 individuals “actively engaged in promoting this illegal activity”.

“Various exhibits such as portable printers, mobile phones, calculators, betting ledgers, slips and cash amounting to RM5,075 were seized.”

He said the seven raids on online gambling resulted in the arrests of nine persons and the seizure of 51 tablets and fish machines that had been converted for gambling.

According to Dev Kumar, 16 of the raids were conducted at shoplots, three at coffee shops, two at five-foot ways and one at a grocery shop.

Giving a breakdown, he said six of the raids were mounted by the headquarters, three were conducted in Miri, two in

Kuching, two in Limbang, and one each in Sibu, Bintulu, Kota Samarahan, Padawan, Lubok Antu, Betong, Kanowit, Dalat and Meradong.