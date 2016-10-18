Three men remanded by MACC released on bail

KOTA KINABALU: Three more men who were remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate investigations into alleged misappropriation of basic infrastructure projects worth RM3.3 billion in Sabah were released on bail yesterday.

The trio, including a government department deputy director, who were remanded under ‘Ops Water’ on Oct 4 were given bail of between RM50,000 and RM500,000.

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie ordered the deputy director and his brother, who holds the honorific datuk status, released on RM500,000 bail each, in two sureties at about 10am.

A source close to the MACC team investigating the case said another man, who is an accountant to the ‘datuk’ was released on RM50,000 bail in two sureties.

According to the source, the three men could be recalled to help in the investigations, if deemed necessary.

When contacted, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki confirmed the case but declined to elaborate.

On Sunday, the government department’s director was released on RM500,000 bail in two sureties.

The MACC has recorded statements from 82 witnesses in relation to the investigations.

On Oct 4, the four men were arrested in connection with the seizure of more than RM114.5 million, jewellery worth RM3.64 million and 127 land titles worth RM30 million.

Last Friday, a former deputy director of the same government department who retired last year, was also detained by the MACC which seized two luxury vehicles to facilitate investigations.

He was remanded for six days.

The MACC’s investigations are being carried out under Section 18, Section 17 (a) and Section 23 of the MACC Act; Section 4 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, Section 132 of the Company act and Section 165 of the Penal code. — Bernama