12 UCTS students receive scholarship from Toh Li Hua Foundation

SIBU: Twelve students of University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) received scholarship from Toh Li Hua Foundation – the first batch to receive such award since its launching in March.

Five of the 12 students are foundation students and seven are undergraduates.

Speaking before the handing-over ceremony, UCTS vice chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Abdul Hakim Juri hoped the scholarship would help and motivate the students to do well in their studies.

“Of course, there is a certain criteria that you need to follow to enable you to continue enjoying the scholarship in every semester. I hope that you meet those criteria and do well in you studies,” he told the students.

He thanked the foundation chairman and managing director of Hock Peng Organisation Datuk Toh Chiew Hock for his continuous support towards UCTS.

“This foundation is established exclusively for UCTS students and we are very thankful for his support,” he said.

He also hoped the students would spend the money wisely.

Toh also congratulated the students for getting the awards and hoped they would strive to do well in their studies.

The Toh Li Hua Foundation assists excellent and deserving students from low-income families, especially those from Sarawak irrespective of race and religion to pursue higher education.