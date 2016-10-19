50 percent of schools in Sarawak using 1Bestarinet system – Kamalamathan

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 50 per cent or 726 of the 1,452 schools in Sarawak have begun using the 1BestariNet network system equipped with 4G mobile internet access, said Deputy Education Minister Datuk P Kamalanathan.

He said the remaining 726 schools were still using the Asymetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL) and Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) systems, which would be upgraded to 4G, starting next month.

“This year, a total of 75 schools in Kuching and Samarahan will be connected to the 1BestariNet network. It is our hope that all schools in Sarawak receive internet access speeds required,” he said when replying to a supplementary question by Julian Tan Kok Ping (DAP-Stampin) at the Dewan Rakyat here today.

Tan wanted to know the penetration rate of Internet access in schools across Sarawak including in rural areas, as well as the reason for the delay of the system being implemented in the state.

Elaborating further, Kamalanathan admitted there was a delay in achieving the desired Internet penetration rate in the state as there were issues in getting approval from various parties in Sarawak.

“However, the issues have been ironed out, and the next phase of the implementation of 1BestariNet will begin Nov 1,” he said.

Kamalanathan added that the ministry was always ready to work with telecommunications companies to provide better quality Internet services at schools in the state. – BERNAMA