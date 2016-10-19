Business Sarawak 

AirAsia offers special 72-hour flash sale promotion

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Bhd (AirAsia) is offering a special 72-hour flash sales promotion to all its short-haul destinations in China with all-in-fares from RM138 one-way.

In a statement, the low-cost carrier said the sale was applicable for AirAsia flights departing from Malaysia’s various hubs in Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Johor Bahru and Langkawi to Guangzhou, Nanning, Hong Kong, Macao, Kunming, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Changsha, Shantou and Wuhan.

“All the destinations mentioned will be available for booking online for 72 hours at airasia.com from Oct 18-Oct 20, as well as on the award-winning AirAsia mobile app.

“Guests will be able to travel between Oct 19, 2016 and Jan 22, 2017.

“China is one of our key markets and one of the favourite destinations for many Malaysians,” said AirAsia head of commercial Spencer Lee. — Bernama

 

