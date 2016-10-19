Angkot Rejuvenation confirmed in 2018

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: An official of Banjarmasin Transportation, Communication and Information Agency (Dishubkominfo) said the angkot or public minivan rejuvenation is ascertained to be in 2018, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Head of Road Transportation of the Dishubkominfo Fandie at City Hall on Tuesday said that in 2017 it focused on improving the network or routes of public transportation.

“We fix the network first in 2017, then we rejuvenate the city’s public minivan in 2018. That’s the plan,” he said.

According to him, the improvement of public transportation route network is particularly important, because of the original 36 route networks only 13 of them are still active.

Therefore many inactive route network, he said, needs to be revitalized in order to connect to the new residential areas, such as Sungai Andai in North Banjarmasin, that does not exist.

“So that old route does not work to be replaced, may be not exceed the original route network. We are trying to revive this public transportation to all lines of settlements,” he said.

If all of the network has been arranged well, Fandie said, then it is important to provide more feasible and convenient services to transport passengers, one of them with the rejuvenation of angkot.

Because, he said, a lot of angkots have no longer feasible, that make people reluctant to go by.

“The angkot in the city recorded 800 units, but only about 250 units stayed operating and a lot are less feasible,” he said.

He hoped that the government’s program to rejuvenate the public transport to be supported by minivan owners. Otherwise, would not be able to go forward, and even continued to decline until eventually disappear.

“And we together want to restore angkot function as an alternative to convenient public transportation until the traffic jam can be tackled early on. While now we begin to feel congestion when each person drive his own private vehicle to travel,” he said.