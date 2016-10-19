Bersih Sarawak lodges report over threats

KUCHING: Bersih Sarawak vice-chairperson Ann Teo lodged a police report yesterday following the dissemination of doctored images threatening the lives of her Bersih counterparts.

Speaking to reporters at the police One-Stop Centre in Jalan Simpang Tiga, she said the report was made to show solidarity with Maria Chin Abdullah, Mandeep Singh, Ambiga Sreenevasan, as well as Maria’s three sons, all of whom were featured individually in images sent via Whatsapp.

“She (Maria) received the death threats, but the doctored images contained her sons’ photos as well. In total, there were six images but only one message,” she said.

Teo also condemned threats and intimidation against those involved in peaceful rallies as well as those who advocated free and fair elections, and called on the police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to utilise their resources to identify and bring the perpetrators to book.

Among those who accompanied Teo to the police station yesterday were non-governmental organisation Lawyer Kamek 4 Change (LK4C) representative Simon Siah, PKR national Women vice-president Voon Shiak Ni, Abdul Aziz Isa of DAP who is a special assistant to Bandar Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen, as well as state PKR Women chief Nurhanim Mokhsen.