Bintang Megamall celebrates 20th anniversary with dinner

MIRI: Bintang Megamall has grown to become a shopping destination well loved by Mirians and Bruneians after operating for more than two decades.

The management therefore held a 20th anniversary dinner to thank stakeholders who had grown with the mall as well as the media.

Themed ‘Oscar Nite’, the dazzling event at Meritz Hotel Grand Ballroom was attended by a crowd of over 600.

“It’s not easy to draw people to the shopping mall without interesting events put up by its management staff, especially when the economy is bad like this.

“But we must look on the bright side as hard times will pass and good times come eventually,” Miri Housing Group executive chairman Datuk Lau Siu Wai said in his speech.

Lau advised stakeholders not to feel discouraged by the current situation but use new business methods to keep their customers.

Recently, Lau sealed a deal with China Petroleum University to build its sister campus in Miri.

“I am confident that once it is completed, it will bring a new batch of students here and with it, bring new business opportunities to the locals.”

The dinner was also attended by Meritz Hotel and Bintang Megamall general manager John Teo, sponsors and management staff.

The night was made merrier by local songstress Kwok Wen Wen who belted out tunes from the 80s and 90s that won applauses from guests.

Other performers were from V Dance Studio and T-Home Music Academy.