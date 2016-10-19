BN government ‘walks the talk’, Repok constituents assured

SARIKEI: Individuals and organisations in Repok state constituency can be assured of government assistance such as Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants, as long as it is led by Barisan Nasional (BN).

In this respect, Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Hwang Tiong Sii believed that the people knew that they could only expect such benefits under the BN-led government.

“The people here did not enjoy such benefits when Repok was under the opposition previously – you all have lost a lot in terms of MRP grants and other development funds over the past five years.

“Now Repok is under BN. Continue to rally your support behind the BN government,” he said after the distribution of MRP grants to various associations in his constituency at his service centre here yesterday.

The first-term assemblyman presented allocations worth RM138,000 to 22 village security and development committees (JKKK), schools and various associations in his constituency.

The ceremony was witnessed by Sarikei District Council chairwoman Wong Zee Yeng and local SUPP leaders.