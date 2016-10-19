BNM expands eligibility criteria of fintech Sandbox Framework

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has expanded the eligibility criteria to clarify the focus of innovations that the Financial Technology (fintech) Regulatory Sandbox Framework aims to support.

It said innovations should have clear potential to improve the accessibility, efficiency, security and quality of financial services.

“It should also enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Malaysian financial institutions management of risks, or address gaps in or open up new opportunities for financing or investments in the Malaysian economy,” BNM added in a statement.

The central bank yesterday also issued details of the fintech Regulatory Sandbox Framework.

It follows a one-month consultation on the proposed framework which was released on July 29, 2016.

BNM said the regulatory sandbox will enable the experimentation of fintech solution in a “live” environment, subject to appropriate safeguards and regulatory requirements.

It said over 60 comments and suggestions were received from various stakeholders including financial institutions, fintech companies, associations and other corporates.

BNM said it had expanded the eligibility criteria following the comments and suggestions.

The framework will take effect immediately and is now open for application.

BNM said applicants should be able to demonstrate that a product, service or solution has been developed to a functional stage and is ready for testing.

The central bank will inform applicants of their eligibility to participate in the sandbox within 15 working days of receiving a complete application.

This will be followed by preparatory engagements between it and the applicant prior to testing.

Meanwhile, Aznan Abdul Aziz, chairman of Financial Technology Enabler Group said the framework reflects BNM’s long standing policy in striking an optimal balance between promoting innovation, whilst preserving financial stability and protecting consumer interest.

“Based on the level of queries and feedback received during the consultation period, the central bank is encouraged and looks forward to receiving applications to test new ideas, deploy new solutions under the sandbox,” he added. — Bernama