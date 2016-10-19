Budget to be a fiscal thrust for growth boost, electoral support

KUCHING: The economics team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) believes the government will tilt towards employing more fiscal measures to support the local economy in the coming Budget 2017.

In a Budget Preview report yesterday, it said the government is expected to design the 2017 Budget to be slightly expansionary while retaining its grip on consolidation, along with the expectation of a General Election next year.

“Such would require objective fiscal discipline of cutting unnecessary spending while reallocating funds towards targeted social and infrastructure development,” it said in the note.

“Hence, the government is expected to project a fiscal deficit of three per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2017 – slightly better than its target of 3.1 per cent in 2016.”

For the economy to grow at a sustainable pace, the research house said more emphasis on fiscal policy is needed to complement the limited effectiveness of the monetary policy to deal with the current economic issues.

“It would be fairly reasonable if the projection of Malaysia’s economic growth to be slightly higher or expand within 4.5 to five per cent in 2017 or a mid-point of 4.7 per cent growth,” it said.

“Given the possibility of a general election in 2017, the thrust on more fiscal spending would be apt.

Hence, we expect the government would similarly forecast a slightly better GDP growth of 4.5 to five per cent for 2017.”

As in previous years, Kenanga Research believed major sections of the budget will address concerns over the cost of living, inequality and housing affordability.

“More importantly as central banks all over the world are facing limitations to deal with the current global financial and economic issues, we expect the government to give more emphasis on fiscal policy over monetary policy as a tool to deal with the current economic malaise.

“All in, the budget’s main focus will be regaining investor and consumer confidence while striking a balance between the need to consolidate and, if need be, raise development spending to ensure the economy becomes more resilient to face growing instability in the global economy.”

So far, the government had utilised RM19.6 billion of development spending or 43.6 per cent of the allocation of RM46 billion. Meanwhile, net development expenditure is just 42 per cent of full year target, suggesting there is still room for the government to spend, it said.

“This is not unusual as the government is applying prudential measures and historically development spending is mostly disbursed during the second half the year,” it opined. “Furthermore, we expect the government will only utilise about 90 to 95 per cent of the allocation.”

Official growth projection is expected to be slightly higher in 2017 in line with International Monetary Fund’s prediction of growth improvement in the Asean region on the back of better domestic demand growth and a gradual recovery in commodity prices.

“We expect big giveaways to benefit the targeted general public in order to win electoral support by addressing issues regarding high cost of living, housing affordability and reducing inequality,” it added.

“A bigger allocation towards development expenditure of at least RM50 billion to be channelled towards rural development such as building roads, highways, bridges, schools, as well as on growth areas like public transport, logistics, ports, digital economy, value-added exports, tourism.