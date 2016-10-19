CA affirms High Court’s decision on Sapa

KUCHING: The Court of Appeal yesterday affirmed the High Court’s decision declaring that Sarawak Association of People’s Aspiration (Sapa) is legal.

A three-judge panel led by Datuk Mohd Zawawi Salleh dismissed by unanimous decision the appeal by Home Minister, director of Registrar of Societies (RoS) and the federal government.

The judges ruled that the High Court did not err in declaring the association legal.

The appellants filed an appeal against the decision made by the previous court which overturned the declaration by Home Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi that Sapa was illegal.

Zahid had said the association was ‘being used for purposes prejudicial to the interest of the security of Malaysia and public order’ prior to the de-registration.

Following the declaration in April last year, the non-governmental organisation president Lina Soo along with her deputy Hugh Lawrence Zehnder and a committee member Tambi Pilang filed an application for a judicial review to the High Court here.

The High Court ruled in their favour during the sitting in October last year whereby Judge Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang overturned the home ministry’s decision to ban Sapa.

She said the ban was irrational, illegal, unconstitutional and without basis.

The association was represented by Dominique Ng while the appellants were represented by senior federal counsels from the Attorney-General Chambers of Malaysia.

There was no order as to cost imposed by the court.