Century Kuching Hotel offers special promotional room rates

KUCHING: Century Kuching Hotel is currently having a special promotion for its rooms, with rates starting from only RM100.

These special promotional rates, which commenced yesterday, range from RM100 for the hotel’s Deluxe Room, RM120 for the Twin Sharing Room, and RM200 for the Junior Suite Room.

“Century Kuching Hotel has been in operation since late 2008 under the brand name of Four Points by Sheraton Kuching before recently being locally branded under Century Hotels and Resorts Group. During the past eight years of operation, our hotel took pleasure in the great number of patrons from individual/group guests, wedding receptions, corporate bodies, government departments, agencies, institutions and so on.

“As our special way of showing appreciation for the support all these years, the hotel is now offering these special promotion room rates which will be valid until further notice,” said the hotel’s honourable representative Datuk Michael Ting at a press conference yesterday.

He noted that hotel guests will be able to enjoy all the amenities and facilities available at the four-star hotel, including an outdoor pool and a 24-hour fitness centre.

Apart from that, guests can also enjoy delightful spreads of dining choices at very affordable prices of RM10 per person for the breakfast buffet, RM30 per person for the lunch buffet and RM40 per person for the dinner buffet.

“However, they are required to confirm or pre-book their dining preference during their check-in,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Ting also pointed out that Century Hotels and Resorts Group’s three hotel properties in Langkawi; namely Century Helang, Century Langkawi Beach Resort and Century Langkasuka Resort are also having special promotion rates on rooms from RM150 compared to its normal rates which start from RM350.

“Our special promotion whether in Kuching or Langkawi will surely enable guests to have a memorable stay with us, be it for business or leisure.”

For reservations or further enquiries, call Century Kuching Hotel at 082-280888 or email to reservation.kuching@centurykuchinghotel.com.

Alternatively, visit its website at www.centuryhotelgroup.com or follow them on Facebook under Century Kuching Hotel for updates on the latest promotions.