Curb on gaming in China will not impact Genting

KUCHING: The move by Chinese authorities to curb gaming activities of non Chinese casino operators in China will not impact Genting Malaysia Bhd’s (Genting Malaysia) prospects.

AllianceDBS Research Sdn Bhd (AllianceDBS Research) in a report yesterday said while the ongoing efforts of curbing gaming-related marketing activities of non-Chinese casino operators in China could restrict the visitations of Chinese tourists regionally, it believed the impact to Genting Malaysia will not be significant given its relative small exposure to Chinese VIP gamblers.

Chinese tourists only made up about three per cent of total visitations to Genting Highland.

The research firm also gathered that Malaysians continued to dominate visitations to Genting Highland, of which day trippers made up approximately 70 per cent of total visitations to Genting Highland.

Meanwhile, AllianceDBS Research observed that the Chinese authority has detained 18 employees of Crown Resorts Ltd, suspected of “gambling crimes” without further explanation.

The detentions, coupled with previous arrests of South Korean casino managers in 2015, underline the Chinese authority’s attempt to curb the promotional activities of gaming activities by non-Chinese casino operators (which is deemed to be illegal) in China.

The research firm observed that the detentions have sent a shockwave to the gaming counters in the Asia region due to concerns over the inflow of Chinese visitations to the foreign casino operators.

On another note, AllianceDBS Research said Genting Malaysia is on track to launch its new integrated resort known as Genting Integrated Tourism Plan (GITP).

Following a company’s briefing, AllianceDBS Research said the group is on track to launch Sky Avenue and Sky Plaza shopping malls, the new cable car station by end of 2016 and outdoor theme park, Twentieth Century Fox World by end of 2017.

The research firm gathered that the group has obtained regulatory approvals to set up a new casino at Sky Plaza, although the company’s management disclosed only minimal information on the additional gaming capacity obtained.

Thus, AllianceDBS Research believed the RM10.4 billion GITP makeover will come with 300 new gaming table capacity situated in Sky Plaza, more than 50 per cent from 550 gaming tables currently.

Additionally, the research firm noted that the group had announced the total capital expenditure (capex) for GITP will increase from the initial RM5 billion to RM10.4 billion over the course of the development of the project.

It gathered that the total capex for Twentieth Century Fox World theme park will increase from RM1 billion to more than RM2 billion.

Moreover, AllianceDBS Research said Genting Malaysia will also need to improve the infrastructure and accommodation to cater for an expected additional 7,000 new job opportunities in Genting Highland.