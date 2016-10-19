DCA bans Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on flights

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) has disallowed carriage of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 device on flights.

DCA director-general Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said the airline operator and aerodrome operator should ensure that no person carried the device in the checked baggage, cabin baggage or carry it into the cabin.

In a statement, he said that in case any person was found to be in possession of the device in an aircraft, the person should not power it, not use and charge the device, and protect it from accidental activation including

disabling any features that might turn it on, such as the alarm clock feature.

“The person must keep the device on him and not in the overhead compartment, seat back pocket and cabin baggage,” he added. — Bernama