Delay in passport issuance due to printer problem

KUALA LUMPUR: The delay in the Home Ministry issuance of passports is caused by adjustment problems of its new printer.

In a written reply at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, the ministry said the government would not compromise on the quality of passport issued to the public.

“The issuance of the new version of the Malaysian international passport, which has been boosted with 28 security features by the Malaysian Immigration Department began in June this year.

“During the transition process, there were delays in the issuance of passports which were caused by printing machine problems and also checks which had to be done by immigration officers on the quality of each passport before issuance,” it said in reply to Teresa Kok Suh Sim (DAP Seputeh).

To another question from Kok, the ministry said the government had no contract to supply SIM card with Iris Corporation or Datasonic Group Berhad. — Bernama