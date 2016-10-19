Driver escapes with light injuries in horrendous collision

TELUPID: A 57-year-old man cheated death yesterday morning when the Proton Saga car he was driving collided head on with an express bus at Km 16 of the Telupid-Beluran bypass.

According to Beluran police chief, Superintendent Sivanathan Velautham, the driver of the Proton Saga, Jibir bin Sabtal, was very fortunate to sustain only light injuries on his shoulder and fingers of his right hand from the horrendous collision.

Initial investigation revealed that Jibir was on his was from Beluran to Telupid. Upon reaching Km 16, he attempted to overtake a vehicle in front but instead collided with the express bus coming from the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, the Proton Saga was severely damaged while only the front part of the express bus was affected.

The driver of the Proton Saga was sent to the Telupid Health Clinic to receive outpatient treatment.