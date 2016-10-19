Electronic Commerce Act to be amended to deter online fraud

ROMPIN: The Electronic Commerce Act 2006 will be amended in the quest to eradicate fraud during online business transactions.

Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the ministry was looking into various aspects that could be strengthened to protect consumers and traders.

“The world is getting increasingly sophisticated and we do not want fraud occurring during e-commerce transactions.

“In some cases, consumers were not receiving the items they had order online, while in others cases, they received different items from the ones they had ordered,” he told reporters after officiating the Sector Focused Career Fair 2016 at Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) in Muadzam Shah near here yesterday.

Present were Member of Parliament for Rompin Datuk Hasan Arifin and UNITEN Vice-Chancellor Datuk Prof Dr Mustapha Kamal Nasharuddin.

The ministry has been implementing various programmes to inculcate business culture among graduates in an effort to produce more young entrepreneurs, he said, adding that these included a franchise business competition among institutions of higher learning (IPTs), offering students a cash prize of RM30,000 for best franchise business

system.

“So far, 11 IPTs have produced their own products for sale at their campuses, including Universiti Malaysia Kelantan and Universiti Malaya,” he said.

Hamzah said this would expose students to the actual business scenario besides enabling them to earn extra income or getting full-time jobs upon graduation. — Bernama